LATEST: Increase in cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has increased but by a single figure total according to the latest official figures from the Departement of Health.

There are now 177 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county this Monday, April 20, up from 170 announced on Monday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there are now 195 cases up from 190 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 306 cases up from 300.

Kilkenny now has 210 cases up from 206 the previous day, while Kildare has risen to 822 up from 817.

Carlow now has 79 up from 78 cases.

Westmeath has 377 up from 369. Longford has 94 up from 91 cases a day ago.

The number of infections in Dublin is 7,781 up from 7,666 a day earlier.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Sunday, April 19.

Monday's up to date national figures show that a further 44 Covid-19 related deaths were notified to the Department of Health, bringing the toll to 731 deaths so far in Ireland.

A total of 16,040 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

