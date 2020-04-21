Covid-19 update: Death toll in Ireland has passed the 700 mark

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Ireland has passed the 700 mark while over 16,000 people have tested positive as having contracted the coronavirus.

A separate 108 deaths in residential care centres of nursing homes have not yet been processed by laboratories but could emerge as deaths confirmed.

Covid-19 has claimed a further 44 lives in Ireland while the number of people who have tested positive as having the virus has risen by.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, April 21, been notified of that of the new figures and that the number of people who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic has now reached 730. These are laboratory-confirmed cases only.

There were an additional 388 confirmed cases notified to the Department of Health bringing to 16,040 the number of confirmed tests in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there are 287 Covid-19 clusters in residential homes, 176 in nursing homes.

He said 502 deaths across residential care centres of which 427 deaths relate to nursing homes.

Dr Holohan says he is aware of anecdotal evidence that more people are leaving their homes with the arrival of good weather but said there cannot be any 'taking the foot off the gas' as the lockdown May 5 date approach.

He added that it should not be a foregone conclusion that restrictions will be changed on May 5. He said that the country is not yet in a position to allow the measures to be lifted.

Dr Holohan has said that 8,377 people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 and did not require hospital treatment have recovered, while a further 4,232 people are in the first 14 days since their diagnosis.

A total of 856 people have been discharged from hospital having recovered.

Of the 318 ICU cases, 143 or 45% are still in ICU. 127 have been discharged with 47 deaths.

Location of latest deaths:

East of Ireland 37

West of Ireland 2

North-west of Ireland 2

South of Ireland 3



Breakdown of the 44 deaths

26 females and 18 males

the median age of the people who died was 87

33 people had underlying health conditions