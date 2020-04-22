LATEST: Another increase in cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The number of people in Laois confirmed as having Covid-19 has increased by eight, according to the latest official figures from the Department of Health.

There are now 185 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county this Wednesday April 22, up from 177 announced on Tuesday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there are now 198 cases up from 195 cases the previous day. Tipperary has 320 cases up from 306.

Kilkenny now has 216 cases up from 210 the previous day, while Kildare has risen to 851 up from 822.

Carlow now has 80 up from 79 cases yesterday.

Westmeath has 386 up from 377. Longford has 101 up from 94 cases a day ago.

The number of infections in Dublin is 7905 up from 7,781 a day earlier.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Monday, April 20.

Monday's up to date national figures show that a further 49 Covid-19 related deaths were notified to the Department of Health, bringing the toll to 780 deaths so far in Ireland.

A total of 16,671 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

