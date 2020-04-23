Laois Covid-19 PPE supply appeal urge public to make one big push to support Portlaoise hospital

The organisers of an effort to supply crucial Covid-19 Personal Protection Equipment to Portlaoise hospital have urged the public to get behind a final push to reach the €20,000 target.

The Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee and the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital are working with Colgan's Sport to import thousands of gowns and masks from China.

"We are very close now to our target of €20,000. One last push please," said Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee secretary John Hanniffy.

Mr Hanniffy extended thanks to Tony Duncan, former solicitor here in Portlaoise who he said has very "generously donated" €5,000 to the PPE appeal.

He also thanked Laois Offaly TD and Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan for arranging the shipment with the Chinese Embassy.

The organisers hope to have everything delivered to Laois before the end of next week.



The plan is to supply 10,000 disposable gowns and 10,000 face masks

To donate go to the Colgan's Sport fundraising page HERE