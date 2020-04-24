School transport Covid-19 refunds welcomed

Laois/Offaly TD and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, has welcomed the confirmation from his colleague Minister for Education, Joe Mc Hugh that families will receive refunds for school transport fees when schools are closed.

“In recent weeks, as the school transport service has not been available to children and a number of parents had sought clarity regarding the possibility of a refund. I welcome this afternoon’s announcement that a refund for that period of school closure will be issued to parents.

"As schools currently remain closed at present, the final refund amount will be calculated the end of term once the exact period of closure is confirmed.

“In addition, the confirmation that school bus contractors will receive a 50% payment while schools are closed in this academic year will give ensure that contractors are compensated during this time,” said the Fine Gael TD.

Following the initial announcement that schools would be closed until 29 March 2020, and in light of the exceptional circumstances, it was agreed that school transport contractors would be paid at the normal or full rate for that period.