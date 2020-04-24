LATEST: Death toll jumps to over 1,000 with 185 'probable' Covid-19 deaths

The latest figures have been announced for Covid-19 in Ireland showing another 37 deaths in the country.

The figures are released this Friday evening April 24.

The total death toll now stands at 831 people in Ireland.

There are another 577 confirmed cases of the virus. This brings the total so far in Ireland to 18,184 cases.

*A probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with COVID-19.

As the country begins another sunny weekend, the advice from Dr Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer with the HSE is to stick to the three basic steps to help keep the curve flattened.

“COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease. Modelling data shows us that the reproduction number remains below 1.0 and that we have achieved great progress through the action of staying apart.

“In order to continue protecting ourselves, our vulnerable groups and our healthcare workers, we must continue to practice physical distancing, respiratory etiquette and regular hand washing. These basic steps, if done by all, will save many lives.”

Earlier today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made an appeal for people to stick with the current Covid-19 restrictions. He also warned that failing to adhere to the lockdown now could mean that the lockdown will have to be extended.

