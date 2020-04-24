LATEST: Another increase in cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The Friday update from the Department of Health has revealed more confirmed cases in Laois of Covid-19.

The number of Laois people hit with the virus is up 10 from yesterday's figures.

There are now 202 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county this Friday, April 24, up from 192 announced on Thursday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there are now 12 more cases up to 217. Tipperary has jumped to 343 cases up from 327.

Kilkenny now has 227 cases up from 222 the previous day, while Kildare has risen sharply to 954 up from 875.

Carlow now has just two more cases at 86.

Westmeath has 409 up from 395. Longford has held steady today at 102 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is up by over 500 to 8,729, from 8,216 a day earlier.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Wednesday, April 22.

The up to date national figures for Friday have brought the death toll suddenly to over 1,000 in Ireland. The Department announced a further 37 Covid-19 related deaths, but as well they announced 185 'probable' deaths, and denotified two deaths as not being from Covid-19, bringing the toll to 1014 deaths so far in Ireland.

A total of 18,184 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

