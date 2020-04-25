Latest official figures show more than 50 Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Ireland on Saturday

The coronavirus Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 52 more people in Ireland while there has been a fall in the number of positive tests.

The Department of Health has announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, Saturday, April 25 been informed that a total of 52 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 42 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,063* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Saturday's probable deaths are much less than the 185 probable deaths announced on Saturday. The Department included these deaths in its figures after a recommendation from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Probable deaths are included because patients showed all the symptoms of Covid-19 but a positive test has either not been confirmed or it has not been possible to confirm its presence.

Aa statement said that as of 1pm Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings to 18,561 the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSPC reported 577 new positive tests on Friday.

The Department said the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Data from the HPSC as of midnight, Thursday 23rd April (17,420 cases), but published on Saturday reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

Three deaths were denotified.

No Department of Health briefings are held on Saturdays. However, the Minister for Health Simon Harris warned on Saturday that Covid-19 is still causing havoc, devastation, hurt and pain in Ireland. He said the Chief Medical Officer would advise the Government against lifting the lockdown at present.