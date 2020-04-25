Dublin midlands HSE hospital chief thanks public and frontline Covid-19 staff for work done in saving lives

The head of the HSE hospital group that oversees hospitals in Dublin and the midlands has thanked staff and the public for their efforts so far in the fight against Covid-19 but also extended his condolences to those who have lost their lives to the virus.

Mr Trevor O’Callaghan is the CEO of Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. It includes in Laois, Offaly, Kildare as well as St James, Tallaght and the Coombe in Dublin.

“The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group would like to acknowledge the great support the community is giving our frontline workers at this time.

"While the numbers of cases and deaths are increasing, the national predictive modelling being undertaken by the Department of Health is showing an encouraging reduction in the reproduction rates of the virus.

"This is very positive for us all to see and a testament to people adhering to the guidelines. We can also update you that most hospitals have had ICU discharges, and this is another encouraging development," he said.

Mr O'Callaghan said recent weeks have been very difficult with the deaths of two healthcare workers from St Luke's in Kilkenny, the 12 deaths in St Mary's in the Phoenix Park and nine deaths relating to CHO 8 community mental health services in Maryborough on the campus of St Fintan’s, Portlaoise.

"This is deeply sad for the families and the staff who are caring for those residents and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all. I would also like to acknowledge the work of the medical and nursing team in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise who provided clinical assessment to support the clinical teams within Maryborough over a number of days ahead of the bank holiday weekend and who remain available to this service on an ongoing basis.

"The activity across hospital sites is increasing and all sites are seeing increasing non-Covid ED activity, while continuing with care of Covid positive illnesses. We are working very closely with our CHO 8 partners who are seeing increasing pressure on their community nursing homes and residential units and we are endeavouring to support our colleagues by providing expert medical and nursing support in the area of Care of the Older Person, Respiratory Medicine, PPE capacity management and Infection Prevention and Control Guidance.

"In that regard, we are officially announcing our Covid 19 Acute and Community Support Teams who will provide expert advice and guidance available to nursing homes and residential units in the CHO 8 area. A dedicated email RAFT.MRHT@hse.ie and mobile number 086 035 7351 which is operating Monday-Friday 9am – 4pm and weekends 9 am – 2pm. A more established model is also working within the CHO7 area South Dublin, Kildare West Wicklow which includes our Hospitals in St James, Tallaght University Hospital and Naas General Hospital.

"Our staff are collaboratively working with our community colleagues to respond to these rapidly emerging challenges. All our staff are working long hours, weekends, working in different locations or maybe doing different job roles. These are extraordinary times and we have an extraordinary workforce that are highly regarded across the country as we have seen from the ‘Shine Your Light’ campaign. Thank you to each and every staff member.

For further information on Covid 19, testing, cocooning and minding your mental health during Covid 19 please visit: www.hse.ie.