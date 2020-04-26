LATEST: Small increase in cases confirmed in Laois of coronavirus Covid-19

The Department of Health confirmed just one more cases in Laois of Covid-19 in Laois on Sunday, April 26.

The total number of people who have tested postive in Laois since the end of Febuary is 205. That is up from 204 on Saturday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further marginal rises reported today, with Kildare having the highest number of cases.

In Offaly, there are now 225 more cases up from 222. Tipperary has risen to 346 cases up from 345.

Kilkenny now has 230 cases up from 229 the previous day, while Kildare has 1028 up from 1,003.

Carlow's total is now 91 from 88.

Westmeath has 437 up from 421. Longford has a rise of 11 cases up to 124.

The number of infections in Dublin passed the 9,000 mark yesterday and it now stands at 9,224.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Friday, April 24.

The up to date national figures for Sunday revealed that 1,087 have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The Department announced a further 26 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed.

A total of 19,262 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

