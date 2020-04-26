WATCH and make viral by retweeting the Portlaoise hospital physios' lockdown take on Whigfield's Saturday night
Portlaoise hospital physios
Who better than Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise physios to show us all how to stay in shape while staying safe at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Watch and copy their routine tweeted out. Retweet it and let's make it go viral because they want to help you to stay active while at staying home.
How the Physios in MRHP warm up for the wards! @AnneSha52112442 @physiomagskell @DMHospitalGroup @MagFitzio @soomeraghsandra pic.twitter.com/5OuJtQidma— Miriam Murphy (@MurfMir) April 24, 2020
