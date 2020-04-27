LATEST: Monday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois is holding steady on the rise of Covid-19 cases this Monday April 27.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is 205, the same as on Sunday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further marginal rises reported today, with Kildare by far having the highest number of cases at 1,127, up from 1,028..

In Offaly, there are now three more cases up from 225 to 228. Tipperary has risen to 364 cases up from 346.

Kilkenny now has 233 cases up from 230 the previous day.

Carlow's total is now at 92 from 91 yesterday.

Westmeath has 446 up from 437. Longford has a rise of five cases up to 129.

The number of infections in Dublin has today reached 9,532 up from 9,224 in yesterday's figures.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Saturday, April 25.

The up to date national figures for Monday revealed that have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The Department announced a further confirmed Covid-19 related deaths

A total of 19,648 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here