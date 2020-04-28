LATEST: Tuesday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases has risen again this Tuesday April 28.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 212 up from 205.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there are now 236 cases up from 228. Kildare has the biggest number of cases outside Dublin by far have the highest number of cases at 1,147 up from 1,127.

Tipperary has risen to 370 cases up from 364.

At 233, Kilkenny now has no change on the previous day.

Carlow's total is now at 93 from 92 yesterday.

Westmeath has 448 up from 446. Longford has 135 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is 9,624 up from 9,532 in yesterday's figures.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Sunday, April 26.

The up to date national figures for Monday revealed that 59 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The latest fatalities bring to 1,159 the number of deaths.

A total of 19,877 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

