LATEST: Wednesday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases has risen again this Wednesday, April 29.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 216 up from 212.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there has been a significant jump. There are now 264 cases up from 236. Kildare has 1,162 up from 1,147.

Tipperary has risen to 389 cases up from 370.

Kilkenny has 236 up from 233.

Carlow's total is now at 95 from 93 yesterday.

Westmeath has 461 up from 448. Longford has 145 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is 9,751 up from 9,624 in yesterday's figures.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Monday, April 26.

The up to date national figures for Monday revealed that 31 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The latest fatalities bring to 1,190 the number of deaths.

A total of 20,253 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here