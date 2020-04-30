BREAKING: Another 43 people have sadly died in Ireland from Covid-19

The coronavirus Covid-19 death toll in Ireland has risen by another 43 this Thursday evening April 30.

As the country prepares for a quiet May Bank Holiday weekend during the pandemic, the The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced that the total number who have died has now reached 1,232.

Another 359 confirmed cases have been announced, bringing the total number of cases in the last two months to 20, 612.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed today that the rate of infection of the virus has remained stable at between 0.5 to 1%.

This Friday May 1 the Government will announce its roadmap out of the lockdown.

About 70% of people who have contracted the virus have recovered. This is in line with international rates.