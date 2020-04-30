LATEST: Thursday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen again this Thursday, April 30.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 218 up from 216.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported today.

In Offaly, there are now 282 cases up from 264.

Kildare has 1,193 up from 1,162. The county has the highest number of cases in Ireland outside of Dublin.

Tipperary has risen to 415 cases up from 389.

Kilkenny has 242 up from 236.

Carlow's total has been lowered at 95 today from 99 yesterday.

Westmeath has 474 up from 461. Longford has 146 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is 9,967, up from 9,751 in yesterday's figures, 50% of all cases.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Tuesday, April 27.

National figures for Tuesday revealed that 43 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The latest fatalities bring to 1,1232 the number of deaths.

A total of 20,612 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland since February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here