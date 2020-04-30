Laois Civil Defence playing its part in the fight against Covid-19

Laois Civil Defence members are playing their part in the Covid-19 challenge.

Teams were out on Thursday, April 30 continuing with scrub kit deliveries, swab test transfers for the HSE as well a crew travelling to Galway for this weeks FoodCloud Hub supplies.

They have also been on the road delivering supplies to to ICA volunteers across the county who are sewing scrubs for staff of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

They have also been busy preparing for emergencies involving suspected Covid-19 patients.

