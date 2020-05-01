LATEST: Friday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen again this Friday, May while the number in Dublin has passed the 10,000 mark.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 224 up from 218.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises reported.

In Offaly, there are now 284 cases up from 282.

Kildare has 1,215 up from 1,193.

Tipperary has risen to 468 cases up from 415.

Kilkenny has 250 up from 242.

Carlow's total has hit the 100 point.

Westmeath has 487 up from 474. Longford has 149 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,170 up from 9,967.

Leitrim with 68 infections, has the lowest number of confirmed cases in Ireland.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Wednesday, April 28.

National figures for Tuesday revealed that 34 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The latest fatalities bring to 1,1232 the number of deaths.

With 221 extra cases, a total of 20,833 people have been confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

