Continued lockdown compliance urged this bank holiday to combat Covid-19 in Laois

Laois County Council, An Garda Síochána and the HSE are appealing to everyone in Laois this bank holiday to continue their efforts to contain Covid-19.

As Ireland enters a further phase in the fight against the virus, the three principal response agencies that make up the North East Regional Steering Group (An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the local authorities) have thanked people for their work in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

Agencies in Laois are part of this steering group. Representatives urged continued compliance.

In an effort to deter people from travelling more than five kilometres from home, local authorities have closed playgrounds and car parks at many amenities and attractions.

John Mulholland, Chief Executive of Laois County Council has urged people not to allow everyone’s hard work to be undermined and to #Stay Safe and, where possible, #Stay at Home.

Joe Ruane, HSE Midland Louth Meath Community Healthcare, acknowledged the collective actions of communities in the region are making a difference but it is crucial that everyone keeps up those efforts.

“We know it’s hard, especially in terms of being apart from families and friends but it is helping to protect and keep our communities - especially vulnerable people and healthcare workers - safe. I want to particularly appeal to young people - we in the healthcare community need you to keep that effort going for another while,” he said in a statement.

John Scanlon, Garda Chief Superintendent for the Laois, Offaly, Kildare area, said there will be a very visible Garda presence across the counties of Laois and Offaly.

“Our members will operate an extensive network of checkpoints across both counties this weekend, checking public compliance with the travel restrictions in place as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines. There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this.

"However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and weeks. It will save lives. In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, tourist locations or holiday homes outside of the five kilometre limit this weekend not to do so. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, you will be turned back,” he said.

The Midlands Regional Steering Group urges everyone to please play their part and #Stay Safe, # Stop the Spread this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Community Response Helplines continue to be available to people over the weekend. These helplines involve many community organisations and volunteers and can assist people who need additional support to adhere to the cocooning guidelines. The help line in Laois is 1800 832 010 from 8AM to 8PM each day.

As outlined at www.hse.ie/coronavirus, there are simple but very effective steps we all must take each and every day. They include:

· Staying at home as much as possible.

· Washing your hands properly and often.

· Reducing the number of people you met and interact with each day.

· Avoiding large groups or crowded areas and do not travel more than two kilometres from home.

· Maintaining a distance of two metres with other people.

· Working at home.

The symptoms of this virus are a cough (this can be any kind of cough), shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, fever, high temperature or chills. If you develop symptoms you will need to self-isolate and contact your GP. The people in your household will need to restrict their movements.

Go to www.hse.ie/coronavirus for information about self-isolation and restricting movement.

If you develop symptoms of coronavirus phone your GP. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

The GP will assess you over the phone and give you the right advice.