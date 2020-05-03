Laois Gardaí detain suspect drink driver at Covid-19 checkpoint

A motorist suspected of drink driving was detained at Covid-19 checkpoint in Portlaoise this bank holiday Sunday.

Laois Gardaí stopped the driver at the normally busy Togher roundabout off the M7 Dublin, Cork, Limerick motorway.

The officers who stopped the motorists suspected he had consumed alcohol. He subsequently failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station to undergo a further test. Gardaí reported that a court appearance will follow.

Garda HQ, the Road Safety Authority and the Minister for Transport Shane Ross highlighted the problem with the Coronavirus during the lockdown in recent days.