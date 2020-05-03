LATEST: Sunday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen again this Sunday, May 3.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 234 up from 230 total to Saturday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises.

In Offaly, there are now 305 cases up from 293.

Kildare has 1,242 up from 1,226.

Tipperary has risen to 478 cases up from 473.

Kilkenny has 258 up from 254 yesterday.

Carlow's has recorded 126 cases a jump of 26 cases.

Westmeath has 509 cases up from 500. Longford has 153 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,406 up from 10,277 .

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Friday, May 30.

Up to date national figures announced on Sunday revealed that 19 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. The latest confirmed fatalities bring to 1,303 the number of deaths in the Republic.

With 330. extra cases announced on Sunday, a total of 21,506 people have been now confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

