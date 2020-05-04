LATEST: Bank Holiday Monday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen again this Monday, May 4.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 237 up from 234 on Sunday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises.

In Offaly, there are now 314 cases up from 305.

Kildare has 1,268 up from 1,242.

Tipperary has risen to 479 cases up from 478.

Kilkenny has 259 up from 258 yesterday.

Carlow also has just one more case at 127 cases, after a jump of 26 to 126 cases yesterday.

Westmeath has 509 cases up from 500. Longford has 153 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,561 up from 10,406, (49% of cases).

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Saturday, May 2.

Up to date national figures announced on Sunday revealed that 16 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus. This is the lowest daily figure since April 12.

The latest confirmed fatalities bring to 1,319 the number of deaths in the Republic.

With 266 extra cases announced on Monday, a total of 21,772 people have been now confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

