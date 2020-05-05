LATEST: Tuesday's number of cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen slightly this Tuesday, May 4.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 238 up from 237 on bank holiday Monday.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises.

In Offaly, there are now 317 cases up from 314.

Kildare has 1,280 up from 1,268.

Tipperary has risen to 486 cases up from 479.

Kilkenny has 258 cases.

Carlow also has just one more case at 127 cases.

Westmeath has 547 cases up from 509. Longford has 235 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,670 up from 10,561.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Sunday, May 3.

Up to date, national figures announced on Tuesday revealed that 23 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The latest confirmed fatalities bring to 1,339 the number of deaths in the Republic.

With 211 extra cases announced on Monday, a total of 21, 983 people have been now confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

