LATEST: More people diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen slightly this Wednesday, May 6.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 240 up from 238 confirmed a day ago.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises in the past day some of them much steeper.

In Offaly, the figure has jumped to 339 cases up from 317.

Kildare has 1,289 cases up from 1,280, the highest per county outside of Dublin.

Tipperary has risen to 501 cases up from 486.

Kilkenny has risen by one to 259 cases.

Carlow now has 132 up from 127 cases.

Westmeath has 554 cases up from 547. Longford has jumped to 257 up from 235 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,734 up from 10,670, 49% of Irish cases.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Monday, May 4.

Up to date, national figures announced on Wednesday revealed that 37 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The latest confirmed fatalities bring to 1,375 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With 265 extra cases announced on Wednesday, a total of 22,248 people were confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

