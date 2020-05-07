Laois nursing home reports good news as they thank the local community for support during Covid-19

The operators of a nursing home on the Laois Offaly border have issued a statement thanking the local community for their support and efforts during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Three weeks ago, Oakdale Nursing Home in Portarlington issued an appeal for help after confirmation of the presence of Covid-19 at the facility. They appealed to former health care workers, nurses or any allied health care students at home from college to provide any assistance during the Covid-19 crisis.

Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise also deployed staff to aid the nursing home on the Laois Offaly border.

The Portarlington community rallied behind the call and circumstances at the facility look to be vastly improving with residents and staff who tested positive in good health according to the statement.

The General Manager of Oakdale Nursing Home, Ms Valerie Moore, wished to thank the public, the local community and the many doctors, nurses and healthcare officials who provided assistance during the Covid-19 crisis on behalf of the residents and staff at the facility.

“I, Valerie Moore, on behalf of the residents and staff in Oakdale Nursing Home would like to say a heartfelt thanks to the wider Community of Portarlington for their support, in all forms during the past three difficult weeks," said Ms Moore in a statement.

“I was humbled and continue to be amazed by the efforts of all of you, to sustain us through this crisis. The goodness of everyone is simply unbelievable and so heart lifting for all of us.

“To the many volunteers who came in, donned PPE, and wore the jersey for Oakdale, thanks a million for your hands-on, can do attitude, which we really appreciated in our hour of need. Thanks also to the business community for your solidarity, especially those who donated and supplied top class PPE, which helped protect staff and prevent the spread of the virus. We must all continue to follow the most recent Public Health advice and guidelines from the HSE, which continues to help save lives from this lethal virus.

“A special thanks for all donations of ‘goodies’ from the public, for residents and staff. To everyone, for their voices, so welcome when the chips are down.

“Sincere thanks also to our local clergy, Fr.Dooley PP, Fr.Noonan, Fr.Hughes, Rev Leslie Stevenson, and our local prayer group and all of you who offered prayers for us. To the schoolchildren who wrote letters and left in gifts for our residents and to all who contacted us with messages of support and goodwill.

“To our local GP’s, who came in unsolicited to see their residents and offer support, the Consultants from Portlaoise Hospital for your conference calls and the advice from the Infection Control Team. To all Public Health officials and the entire CH08 support team led by Patricia Whelehan. Thanks to Mary and Catherine our HIQA Inspector for your understanding and supportive phone calls. Not forgetting, Doco from Port Pharmacy and Marcus & crew in Supervalu and all the delivery men. Thank you one and all!

Ms Moore shared the positive news that the eight residents, as well as staff, who contracted Covid-19 are on the mend.

“I am happy to report that, our eight residents who tested positive are in good health and will be leaving our isolation unit later in the week, please God. Our staff who tested positive are doing well and most of them should be back working within the next week or so.

“We will never forget the bravery and solidarity shown by the Nurses who volunteered from the hospitals in Portlaoise and Tullamore, you will never know the load you lifted off our shoulders when you arrived in Oakdale. Sandra Mc Carthy and Louisa Burke thanks for redeploying your excellent nurses.

“To each member of our own loyal, caring, and exhausted staff, thanks for the super effort you make every day in caring for our precious residents. I cannot forget the families of our staff, who daily make sacrifices and witness first-hand their dedication and commitment by coming into work in the present high risk environment to look after our residents, who are central to all we do in Oakdale.

“Finally, to the residents and their families, I understand these are frightening times for all of you, together we are getting through this, your support is appreciated and all your prayers do really help - Thank you,” she finished.