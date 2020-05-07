LATEST: More people diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois on Thursday

The Department of Health has confirmed that Laois Covid-19 cases have risen slightly this Thursday, May 7.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is now 243 up from 240 confirmed a day ago.

Neighbouring counties have seen further rises in the past day some of them much steeper.

In Offaly, the figure has risen to 346 cases up from 339.

Kildare has 1,302 cases up from 1,289.

Tipperary has risen to 506 cases up from 501.

Kilkenny has risen to 265 from 259 cases.

Carlow now has 132 cases.

Westmeath has 627 cases up from 554. Longford is up 259 up from 257 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,840 up from 10,734.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Tuesday, May 5.

Up to date, national figures announced on Wednesday revealed that 29 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The 29 new confirmed fatalities bring to 1,403 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With the 137 extra cases announced on Wednesday, a total of 22,385 people were confirmed with Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

