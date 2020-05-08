LATEST: Drop in people diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois this Friday

There has been a drop in the number of people in Laois and a neighbouring county that had tested positive for Covid-19.

Latest figures released by the Department of Health this Friday evening, May 8 have lowered the case number slightly.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is announced as 242 today, down one from 243 confirmed a day ago.

In Offaly, the figure has also dropped by one, to 345 from 346 announced on Thursday.

Neighbouring counties have however seen further rises announced.

Kildare has 1,312 cases up from 1,302.

Tipperary has risen to 512 cases up from 506.

Kilkenny has held steady today at 265 cases.

Carlow now has 133 cases, up one.

Westmeath has 633 cases up from 627. Longford is up one to 260 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,885 up from 10,840.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Wednesday, May 6.

Up to date, national figures announced on Friday revealed that 27 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The new confirmed fatalities bring to 1,429 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With 156 extra cases announced on Friday, a total of 22,541 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

