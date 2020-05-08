LATEST: Another 27 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland

Ireland has seen another 27 people lose their lives to coronavirus Covid-19, in latest figures this Friday evening, May 8.

The virus has now claimed a total of 1,429 lives in the state.

Another 156 confirmed cases have been announced by the Department of Health.

It brings the current total to 22,541.

'New norms'

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said we are learning new norms.

“Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep COVID-19 suppressed in Ireland.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 6 May (22,301 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,915 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,586 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,885 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,312 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,199 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 8 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.