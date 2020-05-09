LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Saturday shows the deadly virus is still spreading

The number of people in Laois who are catching the deadly Covid-19 virus continues to rise.

Latest figures released by the Department of Health this Saturday, May 9.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February is according to the latest county by county breakdown is 247. That is up from 242 on Friday.

While the spread of the virus has slowed, neighbouring and other Midlands counties have also all seen more new positive tests as has Dublin.

Read also: GOVT LAUNCHES RETURN TO WORK PLAN

In Offaly, there are now 349 compared to 345 cases on Friday.

Kildare has 1,317 cases up from 1,312.

Tipperary has risen to 515 cases up from 512.

Kilkenny has a total of 271 positives cases up from 265 cases.

Carlow now has 136 cases up from 133.

Westmeath has 640 cases up from 633. Longford has 264 from 260 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,948 up from 10,885.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Thursday, May 7.

Up to date, national figures announced on Friday revealed that 18 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The new confirmed fatalities bring to 1,446. the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With 219 extra cases announced on Saturday, a total of 22,760 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here