Room for complacency? Coronavirus Covid-19 is still killing people in Ireland as full lockdown nears end

A statement said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre also confirmed that the virus has now claimed a total of 1,446 lives in the State.

As we head into the last week of lockdown, the Department of Health also confirmed that a further 219 people have tested positive with the virus.

It brings the total number of positive tests to 22,760 since the first person in Ireland was confirmed as having the illness on February 29.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,954 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 381 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,669 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,948 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,317 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,205 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%