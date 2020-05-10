LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Sunday

The number of people in Laois who are catching the deadly Covid-19 virus continues to rise.

Latest figures released by the Department of Health this Sunday, May 9 show that Covid-19 spread is slowed in Laois but still growing nationally, with more people reported dead from the virus.

The total number of people who have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown is 247, the same as Saturday but up from 242 on Friday.

While the spread of the virus has slowed, neighbouring and other Midlands counties have also all seen more new positive tests as has Dublin.

In Offaly, there are now 350 compared to 349 cases on Saturday.

Kildare has 1,324 cases up from 1,317.

Tipperary has risen to 517 cases up from 515.

Kilkenny has a total of 277 positives cases up from 271 cases.

Carlow now has 139 cases up from 136.

Westmeath has 641 cases up from 640. Longford has held steady at 264 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 11,068 up from 10,948 announced yesterday.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Friday, May 8.

Up to date, national figures announced on Sunday revealed that 12 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The new confirmed fatalities bring to 1,458 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With 235 extra cases announced on Sunday, a total of 22,996 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.

