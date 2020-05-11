PICTURE: Gardaí stop driver of truck with 'boat on board' on a non-essential journey

Wow!

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have stopped the driver of a truck with a "boat on board" and on a non-essential journey.

The Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit stopped the driver of this truck (pictured above) with a "boat on board" on May 9. 

Gardaí said: "Not on essential trip advised re; current HSE guidelines."

