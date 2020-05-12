Gardaí stop vehicle but give 'thumbs up' due to a necessary journey during lockdown
Hilarious!
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí stopped a vehicle but gave the motorist the "thumbs up" due to the driver being on a necessary journey during lockdown.
They added: "Delighted to say the driver got the thumbs up from local Gardaí as they were not breaking any speed limits and was on a necessary journey."
Check out the tweet below:
Gardaí from Templemore stopped this vehicle at a COVID checkpoint recently. Delighted to say the driver got the thumbs up from local Gardaí as they were breaking any speed limits and was on a necessary journey.#heretohelp pic.twitter.com/O0PAuJoj3i— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 11, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on