LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Wednesday

Covid-19 spread has slowed further in Laois according to the latest figures Department of Health figures released on Tuesday, May 12.

A total number of 249 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown. That is not change on the figure for the previous day.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

Kildare has a total of 1,344 cases up from 1,337. In Offaly, there are now 360 compared to 358 cases on Monday.

Tipperary has a total of 524 cases - no change on the previous day's report.

Kilkenny has had 291 positives cases up from 284 total.

Carlow's total is 143 up from 141 cases.

Westmeath has accumulated 645 case up two. Longford has 270 cases up by one.

The spread has also spread dramatically in the country's hotspot Dublin is now 11,242 up by just seven from 11,235 announced on Tuesday.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Monday, May 11.

Up to date, national figures announced on Wednesday revealed that 10 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,497 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With 159 extra cases announced, a total of 23,401 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

