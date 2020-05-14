HSE's latest figures for coronavirus at Portlaoise and other hospitals

There is just one patient in Portlaoise hospital with Covid-19 according to the latest official figures from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals also reports that there are no suspected cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise nor are any patients being treated for the coronavirus in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit where there is one vacant bed.

There are 22 vacant beds in the hospital.

However, there are a relatively high number of people being treated at Portlaoise's sister hospital in Offaly.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has the highest number of patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in critical care outside Dublin.

A total of five patients were confirmed as having the virus at Tullamore's in critical care.

Both hospitals are part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Naas General, St James's and Tallaght hospitals in Dublin.

Naas has no patients in critical care. There are eight people being treated at the ICU in St James's and seven in Tallaght.

Across the country, the number of patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in critical care across the country stands at 67 with another 20 suspected cases. Of that total of 87 patients, 51 are on ventilators.