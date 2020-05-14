LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Thursday

Covid-19 has not spread to any new cases in Laois for the second day in a row according to the latest figures Department of Health figures released on Thursday, May 14.

A total number of 249 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown. That means no change on the figure for the previous two days.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

Kildare has a total of 1,348 cases up from 1,344. In Offaly, there are now 362 compared to 360 cases on Wednesday.

Tipperary has a total of 524 cases - no change on the previous two day's report.

Kilkenny has had 292 positives cases up by one from the previous day.

Carlow's total is also holding firm at 143.

Westmeath has accumulated 648 case up three. Longford has 272 cases up by two.

The country's hotspot Dublin now has 11,308 cases, up from 11,242 on Wednesday.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Tuesday, May 12.

Up to date, national figures announced on Thursday revealed that 10 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,506 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With a jump of 426 in the number of extra cases announced, a total of 23,827 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here