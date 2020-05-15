CANCELLED: Major September outdoor farming event in Laois

A highlight of the Laois farming year that takes place every September has been cancelled.

The Clonaslee Show takes place on the second Sunday of September every year in Bellair in the Laois village since 1948, one of the highest regarded in Ireland.

The livestock and agricultural show welcomes thousands of farmers and rural families who gather and compete for coveted prizes with categories for everything from prize bulls to the nicest flower arrangement, the finest bunch of carrots to the tastiest apple tarts.

The organisers have reluctantly announced it will not happen this year, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising committee announced their decision on Tuesday, May 12.

"In the best interest of good health and safety of our volunteers, exhibitors and supporters during these very uncertain times, we have decided to cancel our show for 2020. We would like to thank all involved, our committee members, and all our volunteers for their continued hard work in preparing the show annually. Also to all our sponsors, we greatly appreciate your continuous support and we look forward to reaching new heights with our show in 2021.

"We wish everyone good health and keep safe," the committee said.

Below: Enjoying Clonaslee Show in 2019; Senan Moore, Ben and Ray Ryan, Padraig and George Moore. Photo: Michael Scully