Important advice for workers to ensure they do not miss out on Covid-19 pandemic payment

People returning to work next week should not close their special Covid-19 pandemic unemployment claim until next Monday, May 18, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has advised

The Government has announced that the first phase of the Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business is due to commence on Monday.

"Taking this into account, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wishes to advise workers who may be returning to work on Monday, May 18 to close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on that day Monday, May 18 to make sure that they will not lose out in getting their payment for this week. This payment is due on Tuesday, May 19.

"Similarly, workers who will be returning to work any time after Monday, May 18 are asked to close their claim for the PUP payment on the actual date that they start back at work.

The payment on May 19 covers the PUP payment for the previous week in which they were unemployed.

The Department announced on May 11 that payments valued at €206.3m had been issued to 589,000 people in respect of their application for the pandemic payment.

The Department says the easiest way to close a claim for the pandemic unemployment payment is online via www.mywelfare.ie

Should any worker have an enquiry about closing their claim, they can contact the Department’s dedicated income support helpline at 1890 800 024 (Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm).