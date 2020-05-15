LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Friday while Offaly infections spike

Covid-19 has spread in Laois while there has been a big spike in Offaly infections according to the latest figures Department of Health figures released on Friday, May 15.

A total number of 251 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown. That is up by two infections after two successive days without a new case.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties except for Offaly where there has been a big spike in the wake of the spread of the virus in meat factories.

In Offaly, there are now 435 compared to 362 cases on Wednesday.

Kildare has a total of 1,352 cases up from 1,348.

Tipperary has a total of 516 cases.

Kilkenny has had 293 positive cases up from 292 the previous day.

Carlow's total is 144 cases recorded since February.

Westmeath has accumulated 652 cases. Longford has 273 cases.

The country's hotspot Dublin now has 11,557 cases, up from 11,308 on Wednesday.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Wednesday, May 13.

Up to date, national figures announced on Friday revealed that 16 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,518. the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With an increase of 129 in the number of extra cases announced, a total of 23,956 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

