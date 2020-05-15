Laois council extends free parking as part of Covid-19 phased lockdown exit response

Free parking is set to be extended in Laois as part of supporting the roadmap out of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Laois County Council is extending the temporary suspension of the enforcement of parking bye-laws from Tuesday, May 19 to Monday, June 29 inclusive.

The council says this means that there will be no monetary charges applicable to car parking in car parking areas operated by Laois County Council in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

"This decision is taken to support the phased reopening of business and society as recently set out by Government, and as part of our local collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement.

The council said this temporary suspension relates to paid parking only and does not relate to other parking offences such as unauthorised parking on footpaths, in loading bays or in disabled parking bays, parking on double yellow lines etc.

The local authority added that the enforcement of such offences will continue, as required, further to the provisions of road traffic regulations and will be enforced by Gardai and Council Traffic Wardens.