LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Saturday

Covid-19 suppression is again holding steady in Laois according to the latest Department of Health figures released this Saturday, May 16.

There have been a total of 251 people testing positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

That is the same as the previous day. It rose by just two cases over the past four days.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties except for Offaly where there was a big spike in the wake of the spread of the virus in meat factories last Friday.

In Offaly, there are now 455 compared to 435 on Friday. That is a total rise of 93 cases reported in the county in the last two days.

Kildare has a total of 1,357 cases up from 1,352.

Tipperary has a total of 521 cases, up by five.

Kilkenny has had 295 positive cases up from 293 the previous day.

Carlow's total remains at 144 cases.

Westmeath has accumulated 654 cases, up by two. Longford remains at 273 cases.

The country's hotspot Dublin has exactly 100 more cases reported today, at 11,657 cases.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Thursday, May 14.

Up to date, national figures announced on Saturday revealed that 15 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,533 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

For the first time since mid March, the number of new cases has fallen below 100.

Another 92 are confirmed, making it a total of 24,048 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here

Restrictions will begin to lift on Monday May 18 with Phase I starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home

- To shop for items that you need

- To exercise within 5km of your home

- For medical reasons including the care of others

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing)

Garden centres, hardware stores and farmers markets will re-open from May 18, as well as mechanics and opticians. Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-open but people can only avail of these outlets if they are within 5km of their home.

The Taoiseach also advised the use of face coverings when in crowded areas like retail outlets or public transport. The Taoiseach said the country is making progress and he hopes to return to the public on June 5 to move to Phase 2 of the roadmap out of restrictions. He said that would depend on how well people stick to the guidelines and limitations set out in Phase 1.

Hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette and social distancing are still the main public health measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus. People are urged to re-double their efforts with these measures.