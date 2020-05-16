LATEST: Number of daily new Covid-19 cases drops below 100

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped below 100 today for the first time since March.

However another 15 people have lost their lives to the virus, reported by the Department of Health this Saturday, May 16.

This brings the total death toll in Ireland to 1,533.

There have been 92 new cases reported, bringing the total to 24,048.

"Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department.

"While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today's numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society."

Phase I of the roadmap out of restrictions begins this Monday, May 18.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 14 May (23,879 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,092 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,530 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,657 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,357 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,346 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%