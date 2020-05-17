LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Sunday

The incidence of Covid-19 in has risen according to the latest figures released this Sunday, May 17 by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The county breakdown published on Sunday relate figures confirmed on Friday, May 15.

There have been a total of 253 people testing positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

That up by two on the previous day.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties except for Offaly where there was a big spike in the wake of the spread of the virus in meat factories last Friday.

In Offaly, there are now 459 compared to 455 on Friday.

Kildare has a total of 1,361 cases up from 1,357.

Tipperary has a total of 523 cases, up from 521.

Kilkenny has had 298 positive cases up from 295 the previous day.

Carlow's total 146 up from 144 cases.

Westmeath has accumulated 655 cases, up by one. Longford now has a total of 277 up from 273 cases.

Dublin has 11,666 up from 11,657 cases.

Up to date, national figures confirmed in a statement from NPHET show that as at 11 am on Sunday, May 17 revealed that 10 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,543 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

A further 64 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,112 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Restrictions will begin to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores and farmers markets will re-open from May 18, as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers can also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-open but people can only avail of these outlets if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to play.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also announced an advisory to wear masks or face coverings when in crowded areas like shops or public transport. The Taoiseach said the country is making progress and he hopes to return to the public on June 5 to move to Phase 2 of the roadmap out of restrictions. He said that would depend on how well people stick to the guidelines and limitations set out in Phase 1.

Hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette and social distancing are still the main public health measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus. People are urged to re-double their efforts with these measures.