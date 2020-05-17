LATEST: Daily Covid-19 infections in Ireland drops to lowest level since schools shut

The number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has dropped to the lowest level since the middle of March while the number who have died has dropped again, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Health.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that as of 11 am Sunday 17 May, 64 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Ireland's schools shut on March 12 when the first set of restrictions was announced.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed that 10 people with Covid-19 have died after contracting the virus. There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Data from the HPSC published on Sunday also shows that as of midnight, Friday 15 May (23,953 cases) the breakdown is as follows.

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,117 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,566 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,666 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,361 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,352 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%