LATEST: Daily Covid-19 deaths in Ireland continues to decrease

A further four more people have sadly died with Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that as of 11am on Monday, 18 May, 88 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified. There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed that 4 people with Covid-19 have died after contracting the virus. This compares with ten announced yesterday, and 15 the day before. There have now been a total 1,547 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Today's data from the HPSC shows that as of midnight, Saturday 16th May (24,036 cases), the breakdown is as follows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “Every death is one too many, but the collective effort to date has saved many lives. We must save more by practicing physical distancing, especially in queues and public spaces, respiratory etiquette and hand washing.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “Moving into a new phase in Ireland’s response to COVID-19, we now have an opportunity to increase our exercise activity up to five kilometres and participate with a friend outside of the household. I would urge anyone who can, to take advantage of this in order to improve mental health and wellbeing.”