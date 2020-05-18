LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Monday

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has stabilised again according to the latest figures released this Monday, May 18 by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The county breakdown published on Sunday relate figures confirmed on Saturday, May 16.

There have been a total of 253 people testing positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

In Offaly, there are now 459 compared that same as the previous day.

Kildare has a total of 1,367 cases up from 1,361.

Tipperary has a total of 524 cases, up from 523.

Kilkenny has had 300 positive cases up from 298 the previous day.

Carlow's total 147 up from 146 cases.

Westmeath has accumulated 654 cases. Longford now has a total of 279 up from 277 cases.

Dublin has 11,693 up from 11,666 cases.

Up to date, national figures confirmed in a statement from NPHET show that as at 11 am on Monday, May 18 revealed that 4 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,547 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

A further 88 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,200 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.