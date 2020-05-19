Spike in trolley numbers at Portlaoise hospital which has just one suspected Covid-19 case

Portlaoise hospital has experienced a rise in the number of patients on trollies in the hospital's Emergency Department (ED/A&E).

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) figures for Tuesday, May 19 show that there were seven patients waiting to be admitted to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Portlaoise hospital, like others, has undergone reconfiguration to cope with the coronavirus. There are effectively two ED teams to ensure suspected Covid-19 patients are streamed separately from other patients.

Latest HSE figures show that there was one suspected case of Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital on Monday, May 18. The Daily Operations report said there are 25 vacant beds and one unused critical care bed. There were no patients confirmed or suspected as having Covid-19 in Portlaoise's ICU which was relocated and expanded due to the coronavirus.

While the total is relatively small, it coincides with a notable rise in trolley numbers around the country.

The INMO reported that 114 admitted patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday morning. The Trolley Watch report said 105 are waiting in the emergency department, while 9 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

No patients were waiting in Tullamore hospital while three people were waiting for a bid in Naas General.

Nurses and doctors issued an unprecedented statement this week in which they said overcrowding cannot return to hospitals as Covid-19 restrictions ease.