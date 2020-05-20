LATEST: Coronavirus Covid-19 figures for Laois this Wednesday

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has stabilised again according to the latest figures released this Wednesday, May 20 by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The county breakdown relates to the most recent figures confirmed on Monday, May 18.

A total of 254 people testing positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

Laois has 1.1% of cases nationally to date.

The spread of the virus has also slowed in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

In Offaly, there are now 468 cases up from 461 the previous day.

Kildare has a total of 1,379 cases the same as the previous day.

Tipperary has a total of 528 cases, up from 525.

Kilkenny has 307 up from 302 cases.

Carlow's total is 149 up from 148 cases.

Westmeath has accumulated 656 the same as the previous day. Longford has 279 on record - no change.

Dublin has 11,733 down from 11,759 cases.

Up to date national figures for Wednesday, May 20 show that another 11 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,571 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

A further 51 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,315 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.