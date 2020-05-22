LATEST: New encouraging data on Coronavirus Covid-19 in Laois this Friday

No new people have been infected with Covid-19 in Laois according to the latest figures this Friday, May 22.

The absence of new cases was confirmed in figures from The Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The county breakdown relates to the most recent figures confirmed on Wednesday, May 20.

A total of 256 people have now tested positive in Laois since the end of February according to the latest county by county breakdown.

The spread of the virus continues to still rise slowly in the midlands and neighbouring counties.

In Offaly, there are four new cases reported up to 473 up from 472.

Kildare has a total of 1,383 cases up from 1,381 the previous day.

Tipperary has a total of 529 cases - no chance.

Kilkenny has 316 up from 307 since yesterday's report.

Carlow's total is 151 up from 150 cases.

Westmeath has accumulated 661 up from 658. Longford has 280 - no change.

Dublin has 11,794 up from 11,765 cases.

Up to date national figures for Friday, May 21 show that another 11 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,592 the number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic.

A further 115 people were confirmed as having caught the virus. A total of 24,506 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

Read more on the national figures today here

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

People are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.