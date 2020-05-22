More than 100 new Covid-19 pandemic infections as the virus claims more lives

More than 24,500 people have tested positive in Ireland, according to the latest official figures from the Department of Health.

Data confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that a further 115 coronavirus infections were confirmed on Friday, May 22 bring to 24,506 the total number of officially confirmed positive tests since February 29.

A statement issued by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team also confirmed that a further 11 people have died after catching the virus.

The new deaths bring to 1,592 the total number of deaths in Ireland during the pandemic.